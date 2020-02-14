Statement Of SEC Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, Jr. On His Tenure As An SEC Commissioner

Today is my last day as a Commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Serving on the Commission has been the privilege of my lifetime. I will always be proud to have served alongside Chairman Clayton, Commissioners Lee, Peirce, Piwowar, Roisman, and Stein, and especially the Commission’s incredible Staff.
When my parents were young, they invested every spare dollar in the hope that I might be able to get an education. Their sacrifice—and the faith they had in the fairness of our markets—is why I was able to go to college and, eventually, sit with my parents before the United States Senate as a Presidential nominee. I will be forever grateful to the SEC’s professional Staff, who spend their careers working to protect everyday investors like my mother and father. Because of them, hardworking Americans can invest in our markets to build a better future for their families.
Throughout my service, I’ve been especially fortunate to work with exceptional Counsel and trusted advisors. I will always be grateful to Janna Berke, Robert Bishop, Frank Buda, Matt Cain, Caroline Crenshaw, Marc Francis, Eddy Hu, Satyam Khanna, Abraham Lowenstein, Haley Sylvester, Prashant Yerramalli, and Jonathon Zytnick for their tireless efforts.
I will miss my colleagues, and serving on the Commission, a great deal. As I return to teaching, I will always carry with me the lessons I have learned from the exceptional people of this great agency—and the knowledge that men and women of tremendous intellect and integrity go to work each day across the Nation to keep our markets, and the American dream, safe.