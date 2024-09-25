Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger Regarding Extension Of No-Action Position From Certain Reporting Obligations

I support an extension of the staff no-action position in Letter No. 20-30 from certain reporting obligations under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s[1] Ownership and Control Reports (“OCR”) final rules.

However, I feel compelled to reiterate what I said last year when Commission staff extended this same relief:

“I urge staff and the Commission to develop and issue an OCR proposed rulemaking soon—so that staff is not compelled to issue yet another extension when this one expires a year from now.”[2]

Yet, here we are in exactly the situation I had hoped we would avoid—issuing another extension in a seemingly endless series of extensions instead of addressing a known issue head-on. Commission staff has taken a no-action position with respect to certain reporting obligations under the OCR final rules since 2014. But despite a petition to address this issue, we have spent the past decade repeatedly kicking the can down the road.[3]

Instead of using Commission resources and staff time to issue unnecessary rules codifying existing expectations[4] or providing guidance to our most sophisticated markets on lightly traded contracts[5], maybe it is time to focus on fixing what is actually broken, like the OCR rules which are the subject of today’s no-action relief.

[1] This statement will refer to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the "Commission" or "CFTC."

[2] Statement of Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger Regarding Extension of Staff No-Action Position Regarding Ownership and Control Reports (September 22, 2023)

[3] Since 2014, the Division of Market Oversight has taken a no-action position with respect to reporting entities from certain reporting obligations under the OCR final rule.

On June 14, 2018, the Futures Industry Association and the Commodity Markets Council submitted a petition to the Commission requesting that the Commission codify the no-action positions. As of the date of this letter, the Commission has not acted upon the petition.

On September 25, 2020, DMO issued no-action letter 20-30, which extended the no-action position. On September 22, 2023, DMO issued no-action letter 23-14, which extended the no-action position until the earlier of: (a) the applicable effective date or compliance date of Commission action addressing such obligation or (b) September 30, 2024.

[4] See Dissenting Statement of Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger Regarding Amendments to Part 40 of the CFTC's Regulations (September 12, 2024)

[5] See Dissenting Statement of Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger on Guidance Regarding the Listing of Voluntary Carbon Credit Derivative Contracts (September 20, 2024)

