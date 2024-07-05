Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham On UK Substituted Compliance Order For Swap Dealer Capital And Financial Reporting

I am pleased to support the order granting conditional substituted compliance in connection with certain capital and financial reporting requirements applicable to nonbank swap dealers subject to regulation by the United Kingdom Prudential Regulatory Authority (UK PRA) (UK Final Order). The UK Final Order, on balance, reflects an appropriate approach by the CFTC to collaboration with non-U.S. regulators that is consistent with IOSCO’s 2020 report on Good Practices on Processes for Deference.[1]

I would like to thank Amanda Olear, Thomas Smith, Rafael Martinez, Liliya Bozhanova, Joo Hong, and Justin McPhee from the CFTC’s Market Participants Division for their truly hard work on the UK Final Order and for addressing my concerns regarding the conditions for notice requirements.[2] I also thank the UK PRA for its assistance and support.

The CFTC’s capital comparability determinations are the result of tireless efforts spanning over a decade since the global financial crisis. I commend the staff for working together with our regulatory counterparts around the world to promote regulatory cohesion and financial stability, and mitigate market fragmentation and systemic risk.

[1] IOSCO Report, "Good Practices on Processes for Deference" (June 2020), https://www.iosco.org/library/pubdocs/pdf/IOSCOPD659.pdf.

[2] Concurring Statement of Commissioner Caroline D. Pham Regarding Proposed Order and Request for Comment on an Application for a Capital Comparability Determination (Nov. 10, 2022), https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/SpeechesTestimony/phamstatement111022; Statement of Commissioner Caroline D. Pham in Support of Proposed Order and Request for Comment on Comparability Determination for UK PRA Swap Dealer Capital and Financial Reporting Requirements (Jan. 24, 2024), https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/SpeechesTestimony/phamstatement012424.