Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham On The U.S. Senate Confirmations Of Mark Uyeda And Jaime Lizárraga

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham today made the following statement on the unanimous U.S. Senate confirmations of Mark Uyeda and Jaime Lizárraga:

“I congratulate Mark Uyeda and Jaime Lizárraga on their historic and unanimous Senate confirmation as SEC Commissioners. It is encouraging to see more diverse leadership in financial services and government. In addition to recognizing their deep expertise and many accomplishments, I especially want to recognize that this is the first time in the SEC’s 88-year history that an Asian Pacific American will serve as Commissioner. I look forward to opportunities for our agencies to work together.”