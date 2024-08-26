Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham On Swap Data Reporting Settlement Order

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Caroline D. Pham today released the following statement on the CFTC’s recent settlement order regarding The Bank of New York Mellon:

“I am pleased that the CFTC has provided recognition of self-reporting and cooperation credit in this settlement order with The Bank of New York Mellon. I hope the CFTC will adopt a clear standard that is applied consistently as I have previously recommended.[1] Implementing my proposals to improve the CFTC’s internal governance and procedures will promote government accountability and provide further transparency and regulatory clarity.”

[1] Statement of Commissioner Caroline D. Pham on Self-Reporting and Cooperation Credit in Enforcement Actions (Aug. 19, 2024), https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/SpeechesTestimony/phamstatement081924

