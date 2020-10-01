I commend the Division of Enforcement for their tireless efforts to ensure that market participants, especially exchanges and intermediaries, comply with the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC Regulations and don’t skirt those rules to the disadvantage of U.S. customers and law-abiding market participants. As a derivatives market regulator that supports innovation and ingenuity, it is imperative that we actively police trading platform activity and remove the bad apples so that legitimate, law-abiding marketplaces can flourish. We will not stand for any participant brazenly flouting our rules. I look forward to the successful resolution of this matter and the beneficial impact it will have in this market by holding those who deliberately ignore the law accountable.
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Brian D. Quintenz Regarding The Commission’s Enforcement Action Against BitMEX
Date 01/10/2020