Statement Of CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam On The U.S. Senate Confirmations Of Christy Goldsmith Romero, Kristin N. Johnson, Summer Kristine Mersinger, And Caroline D. Pham

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today made the following statement on the unanimous U.S. Senate confirmations of four new CFTC Commissioners:
“I congratulate Christy Goldsmith Romero, Kristin N. Johnson, Summer Mersinger, and Caroline D. Pham on their successful confirmations to serve as Commissioners at the CFTC. The confirmation of these four accomplished professionals means that the CFTC has the most diverse set of Commissioners in the agency’s history,” said Chairman Behnam. “I thank Senators Stabenow and Boozman for their bipartisan leadership that brought these nominees before the Senate. The American people will be well served by having a full commission that can openly debate significant policy issues in an ever-changing derivatives and financial landscape.”