Statement In Support Of Enforcement Staff, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw

By law and in practice, responsibility for SEC action lies with its presidentially-appointed Commissioners, not its career staff. Commissioner Peirce, my colleague and head of the SEC Crypto Task Force, spoke to this yesterday when she said that staff “appropriately worked hard to execute as effectively as possible the Commission’s directives” on an enforcement matter. No matter our policy differences, this is something on which we wholeheartedly agree - there is no critique to be made of hardworking civil servants for simply doing their jobs.