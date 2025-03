In 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) consulted in parallel on proposed rules and expectations aimed at improving diversity and inclusion in regulated firms. In light of the broad range of feedback received, expected legislative developments and to avoid additional burdens on firms at this time, the FCA and PRA have no plans to take the work further.

