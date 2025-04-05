Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Statement By U.S. Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent On Senate Passage Of Pro-Growth FY 2025 Budget Resolution

Date 05/04/2025

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent issued the following statement following the Senate passage of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Budget Resolution advancing permanent Trump Tax Cuts:

“Congress is taking smart action to strengthen America’s economy and repeal wasteful government spending.”

“By advancing this budget resolution, the Senate sends a strong signal to every small business and every working family: President Trump’s economic agenda will provide long-term tax certainty.”

“I look forward to working with House leadership to finish this crucial first step and unlock legislation that strengthens our economic and fiscal foundations.”

