Statement By U.S. Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent On Senate Passage Of Pro-Growth FY 2025 Budget Resolution

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent issued the following statement following the Senate passage of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Budget Resolution advancing permanent Trump Tax Cuts:

“Congress is taking smart action to strengthen America’s economy and repeal wasteful government spending.”

“By advancing this budget resolution, the Senate sends a strong signal to every small business and every working family: President Trump’s economic agenda will provide long-term tax certainty.”

“I look forward to working with House leadership to finish this crucial first step and unlock legislation that strengthens our economic and fiscal foundations.”