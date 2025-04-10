Statement By U.S. Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent On House Vote Backing President Trump’s Economic Vision

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent issued the following statement following today’s successful House vote to advance TCJA permanence through the budget process:

“This vote is more than a budget win; it’s a statement of purpose and strength, which affirms the Trump Administration’s commitment to delivering growth and opportunity.

“I am greatly encouraged by the incredible Republican unity under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and the historic speed by which the House is acting to stand with American taxpayers and job creators.

“The Trump Administration will continue pushing for the certainty, simplicity, and stability that will unlock long-term prosperity for all Americans.”