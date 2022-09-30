Statement By US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen On Passage Of Additional Economic Assistance For Ukraine

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen issued the following statement on passage of the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023:

“With Congress’s vote today, the Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms our support for Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion in economic assistance, bringing total direct budget support from the United States to $13 billion—all in grants. This new grant assistance is a further demonstration of U.S. confidence in Ukraine, and will support critical government operations and provide relief to Ukrainian people suffering under Russia’s brutal war. Critically, this funding will also help bolster Ukraine’s valiant resistance to Putin’s illegal war of aggression. We call on fellow donors to not only speed up their existing disbursements to Ukraine, but also to increase their scale of assistance. Alongside our critical economic support to the government and people of Ukraine, the Department of the Treasury will continue to use all available tools to hold Russian authorities responsible for their illegal actions in Ukraine, including through our historic sanctions coalition.”