Statement By CFTC Acting Chairman Pham On The CFTC’s 50th Anniversary

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham made the following statement on the CFTC’s 50th anniversary:

“This week marks the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s golden anniversary. On April 15, 1975, the agency’s first Chairman and Commissioners were sworn in, launching the current iteration of our agency while continuing our proud tradition of a principles-based approach to oversee markets that are critical to empowering American growers, producers, merchants, and other commercial end-users to mitigate risk and drive U.S. economic growth.

“For the past half-century, the CFTC has stood on the cutting edge of innovation in both new products and new markets, flexibly adapting to evolving opportunities, challenges, and technologies impacting the derivatives markets that underpin the real economy and global trade.

“Throughout our history, the CFTC has both proudly led the way and set the standard for global derivatives markets. That’s a testament to our talented and expert staff. Their continued dedication to our mission to promote market integrity, responsible innovation, and fair competition in our markets is essential to the success of American ingenuity and our leadership in the global economy. I’m confident that the CFTC will continue to deliver for the American people and this great Nation with excellence.

“I’m optimistic about what we can accomplish together and what the next 50 years has in store.”