State Street Unveils New Investment Research Platform, Insights - New Platform To Help Clients Formulate And Test Trade Ideas With Exclusive Alternative Datasets, Award-Winning Research And Latest Market Commentary From State Street’s Macro Strategists

State Street Corporation has announced the launch of Insights, a new research platform that offers clients proprietary research, exclusive data-driven indicators and the latest market commentary from the firm’s team of global macro strategists. Insights gives investors access to State Street Global Markets’ multi-asset research offerings in an intuitive and interactive format tailored to their interests.
“Whether it’s high-frequency inflation data, proprietary capital flow indicators, or sentiment shifts derived from millions of social media posts, access to data-driven asset intelligence gives our clients an edge,” said Nadine Chakar, executive vice president and head of State Street Global Markets. “We have a proven track record of providing valuable research, and throughout the global pandemic, our clients have relied on our partnership to weather market volatility at an unprecedented speed. We can now offer these solutions in a more dynamic and engaging platform via Insights.”
Insights brings clients new tools to engage with State Street’s award-winning research and daily indicators of flow, risk, inflation and sentiment. Clients can stay up-to-date with a scrolling news feed of tailored content, detailed macro strategy analysis, and on-demand analytics with views on markets. Users will also be able to investigate past market performance after specific data signals with the Signal Studio tool, a new feature available exclusively to clients. Insights builds upon, and will eventually replace, State Street’s current IR3 web portal.
“Our clients are inundated with data and research, but they often tell us that we provide perspectives they can’t get anywhere else,” added Will Kinlaw, head of State Street’s hub for partnerships with alternative data start-ups and renowned academics, State Street Associates. “We built these tools based on their feedback. The goal is to put all of this information at their fingertips and organize it around the markets that are top-of-mind on any given day.”
Some additional features to help clients retrieve real-time perspectives on the latest market trends include automatic alerts, indicator tracking algorithms and customizable saved views for charts and other content.