 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

State Street Announces Winners Of 2020 UK Institutional Press Awards

Date 12/11/2020

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), announced today the winners of its nineteenth annual State Street UK Institutional Press Awards, which recognizes outstanding performance in institutional financial services reporting in the UK.


Building on the success of previous years, the 2020 awards honour the contributions of journalists covering institutional investment, pensions, investor services, technology and diversity & inclusion themes over the past year.

Entries were judged by an independent panel of industry professionals led by Julian Marr, group editor of Last Word Media and Padraig Floyd, a veteran financial journalist. They were supported by a strong panel of respected figures from the European financial services industry, including Malcolm McLean, OBE, independent pensions consultant; Gareth Tancred CEO, Pensions Management Institute; and freelance journalists Gill Wadsworth and Lynn Strongin Dodds.

The journalists were honoured at a virtual event hosted by Joerg Ambrosius, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at State Street.

“We congratulate all of this year’s shortlisted journalists and winners,” said Ambrosius. “In these unprecedented times, we thank them for the vital role they play in covering, analyzing and debating complex issues in financial services reporting.”

Winners and Shortlists:

1. Journalist of the Year – COVID-19 commentary:

  • Elisângela Mendonça, Private Equity News [Winner]
  • Natalie Turner, Securities Lending Times [Shortlisted]
  • Peter Brennan, S&P Global Market Intelligence [Shortlisted]

2. Journalist of the Year – Pensions issues:

  • Stephanie Baxter, Freelance [Winner]
  • Rachel Fixsen, Freelance [Shortlisted]
  • Nick Reeve, Freelance [Shortlisted]
3. Journalist of the Year – Regulatory issues:
  • Carmen Reichman, FTAdviser [Winner]
  • Vincent Huck, Insurance Asset Risk [Shortlisted]
  • Loukia Gyftopoulou, Citywire [Shortlisted]
  • Charlotte Moore, Freelance [Shortlisted]
  • Lucy McNulty, Financial News [Shortlisted]
4. Journalist of the Year – Active Investment:
  • David Ricketts, Financial News [Winner]
  • Duncan Mavin, Financial News [Shortlisted]
  • Margaryta Kirakosian, Citywire [Shortlisted]
5. Journalist of the Year – Business Market Commentary:
  • June Yoon, Financial Times [Winner]
  • Laurence Fletcher, Financial Times [Shortlisted]
  • Carlos Martin Tornero, Responsible Investor [Shortlisted]
6. Journalist of the Year – Investor Services:
  • Mark Latham, Private Equity News [Winner]
  • Nicholas Pratt, Funds Europe [Shortlisted]
  • Theo Andrew, Citywire [Shortlisted]
7. Journalist of the year – Alternatives:
  • Matthieu Favas, The Economist [Winner]
  • Alice Murray, The Drawdown [Shortlisted]
  • Colin Leopold, Inframation [Shortlisted]
8. Journalist of the Year – Passive investment / Indexing (including ETFs):
  • Ed Moisson, Ignites Europe [Winner]
  • Vibeka Mair, Responsible Investor [Shortlisted]
  • Nicholas Pratt, Funds Europe [Shortlisted]
9. Journalist of the Year – Data, Technology & Innovation:
  • Peter Cripps, Environmental Finance [Winner]
  • Luke Clancy, Risk.net [Shortlisted]
  • June Yoon, Financial Times [Shortlisted]
  • Nicholas Pratt, Funds Europe [Shortlisted]
10. Journalist of the Year – Diversity & Inclusion:
  • Lauren Mason, Investment Week [Winner]
  • Lucy McNulty, Financial News [Shortlisted]
  • Cristian Angeloni, International Adviser [Shortlisted]
  • Sacha Nauta, The Economist [Shortlisted]
11. Journalist of the Year – ESG:
  • Ella Milburn, Freelance [Winner]
  • Peter Cripps, Environmental Finance [Shortlisted]
  • Nicholas Pratt, Funds Europe [Shortlisted]
  • Sophie Smith, Pensions Age [Shortlisted]
  • Yannic Rack, S&P Global Market Intelligence [Shortlisted]
12. Breaking News Journalist of the Year:
  • Paul Clarke, Financial News [Winner]
  • Luke Clancy, Risk.net [Shortlisted]
  • June Yoon, Financial Times [Shortlisted]
13. Award for Best Newcomer:
  • Oliver Telling, Pensions Expert [Winner]
  • Katey Pigden, Money Marketing [Shortlisted]
  • Laura Purkess, Citywire [Shortlisted]
14. Award for Best Editorial Comment:
  • Drew Nicol, Securities Lending Times [Winner]
  • David Wighton, The Wall Street Journal [Shortlisted]
  • Paul Hodgson, Responsible Investor [Shortlisted]
15. Outstanding Contribution to Institutional Journalism 2020:
  • Hugh Wheelan, Responsible Investor [Winner]
.