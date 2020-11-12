State Street Announces Winners Of 2020 UK Institutional Press Awards

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), announced today the winners of its nineteenth annual State Street UK Institutional Press Awards, which recognizes outstanding performance in institutional financial services reporting in the UK.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2020 awards honour the contributions of journalists covering institutional investment, pensions, investor services, technology and diversity & inclusion themes over the past year.
Entries were judged by an independent panel of industry professionals led by Julian Marr, group editor of Last Word Media and Padraig Floyd, a veteran financial journalist. They were supported by a strong panel of respected figures from the European financial services industry, including Malcolm McLean, OBE, independent pensions consultant; Gareth Tancred CEO, Pensions Management Institute; and freelance journalists Gill Wadsworth and Lynn Strongin Dodds.
The journalists were honoured at a virtual event hosted by Joerg Ambrosius, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at State Street.
“We congratulate all of this year’s shortlisted journalists and winners,” said Ambrosius. “In these unprecedented times, we thank them for the vital role they play in covering, analyzing and debating complex issues in financial services reporting.”
Winners and Shortlists:
1. Journalist of the Year – COVID-19 commentary:
- Elisângela Mendonça, Private Equity News [Winner]
- Natalie Turner, Securities Lending Times [Shortlisted]
- Peter Brennan, S&P Global Market Intelligence [Shortlisted]
2. Journalist of the Year – Pensions issues: