State Bank Of Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong Appointed Chair Of The BIS Asian Consultative Council

The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Hong, has been appointed Chair of the Asian Consultative Council (ACC)

Ms Hong starts a two-year term on 27 September 2024

The ACC comprises the Governors of the BIS member central banks in the Asia-Pacific region

The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has appointed Nguyen Thi Hong as Chair of the BIS Asian Consultative Council (ACC) from 27 September 2024 for a two-year term.

The ACC is a vehicle for communication and coordination between BIS shareholding central banks in the Asia-Pacific region and the BIS on matters of interest and concern to the Asian central banking community. It also provides strategic guidance for the work programme of the BIS in Asia and the Pacific.

Ms Hong has been the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam since 2020. She succeeds Mr Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia, who has chaired the ACC since September 2021.

The BIS Board and ACC Governors have expressed their deep gratitude to Mr Warjiyo for his strong leadership during his time as Chair, which witnessed intensified engagement and stronger collaboration between the BIS and the Asian central banking community and other key stakeholders within the region.

The ACC consists of the Governors of the BIS member central banks in the Asia-Pacific region. These central banks are those of Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The BIS Representative Office for Asia and the Pacific, located in Hong Kong SAR, serves as the Secretariat for the ACC.