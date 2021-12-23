STAR7 S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

-
43rd listing of 2021 on Euronext Growth Milan
-
STAR7 S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 174
-
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €15.0 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates STAR7 S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.
STAR7 S.p.A. is a leader in the product information sector.
STAR7 S.p.A. represents the 43rd listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 174.
In the placement phase, STAR7 S.p.A. raised €15.0 million. The free float at the time of admission was 23.8% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €63.1 million.
Lorenzo Mondo, CEO of STAR7 S.p.A., said: “STAR7 has never blindly followed a conventional route to success: instead, our growth has been built on firmness and creativity, combining five service lines with a unique approach to product information for our customers. The path we have taken has created value, and today’s listing on Euronext Growth Milan brings us new resources and renewed motivation. Today represents a significant milestone, one only made possible by our people, customers, partners and advisors who have supported us throughout the journey. And, naturally, our thanks also go to the many investors who have believed in our project. This is not the end of our journey; rather, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history, giving STAR7 the impetus to continue its trajectory of growth and success.”
Caption: Lorenzo Mondo, CEO of STAR7, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
About STAR7 S.p.A. For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: STAR7’s range of services mean it can assist its customers throughout the product life-cycle from design to aftersales. An approach that combines specialist knowledge, technology and a holistic vision has always been STAR7’s hallmark, allowing it to offer the best possible solutions to meet the needs of its customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner. STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.