STAR Conference 2022, The Dedicated Meetings Forum For Companies Listed On Euronext STAR Milan, Returns In Person To Palazzo Mezzanotte

From 22 to 25 March 2022, 61 Italian STAR companies and 12 international companies listed on other Euronext markets will meet with more than 170 investors representing 100 investment houses and more than 70 analysts
Euronext STAR Milan is a Euronext Milan segment. It aims to promote excellent SMEs and to increase their visibility towards Italian and foreign investors
More than 1,500 meetings are organised
The FTSE ITALIA STAR index continues to grow. Since its launch in 2003, it has achieved a performance of 572% (data as of 18/03/2022)
The 21st edition of the STAR Conference, dedicated to meetings between companies listed on Euronext STAR Milan and Italian and international investors, begins today, and runs until 25 March. For this edition, 12 international companies listed on other Euronext markets have been invited to participate to the conference and meet with investors.
Euronext STAR Milan is a Euronext Milan segment. It aims to promote excellent SMEs and to increase their visibility towards Italian and foreign investors. Companies listed on Euronext STAR Milan segment are committed to fulfil strict requirements, in terms of liquidity (i.e. free float min. 35%), transparency (high level standard of communications to investors) and corporate governance.
Companies and investors will be back in person from 22 to 24 March at Palazzo Mezzanotte, Borsa Italiana’s headquarter. Virtual meetings will be held on 25 March.
More than 1,500 meetings are organised for the 61 participating Italian STAR companies and the 12 participating international companies, with more than 170 investors representing 100 investment houses, of which 50% are foreign (France 18%, Switzerland 13%, Germany 5%, UK 5%, Nordic countries 3%, Spain 2%, United States 1%, China 1%, other 2%), and with more than 70 equity analysts.
During the meetings, the companies will present their projects, strategies and results.
The meetings will also be the opportunity to explore the themes of resilience and growth in a particularly complex international scenario, and of ESG activities, which are becoming increasingly central to the strategies of STAR companies.
The STAR Segment
Created in 2001, with the aim of promoting excellent Small & Mid Caps, Euronext STAR Milan today includes 74 listed companies with an overall capitalisation of about 60.9 billion euros (data as of 28/02/2022). STAR companies meet the requirements of excellence in terms of liquidity, transparency and corporate governance and are distinguished by a clear strategic vision, good | Page 2 of 3 competitive positioning, solid economic and financial data and a strong focus on sustainability issues. A significant proportion (82%) of STAR capital is held by international institutional investors. Classified by market value per geographical area, Euronext STAR Milan investors are from: continental Europe, excl. Italy (29%), the United States (28%), Italy (18%), UK (17%), Nordic countries (7%), and other (1%).
There are 10 sectors represented. Primary sectors, by market capitalisation, are: Industrials, Financials, Health Care, Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Utilities, Consumer Staples, Real Estate, Basic Materials and Telecommunications.
Since its launch in 2003, the FTSE ITALIA STAR index has achieved a performance of 572% (figure as of 18/03/2022).
The Euronext STAR Milan companies participating physically in the Conference are: BB Biotech, Biesse, Cembre, Cementir Holding, d’Amico International Shipping.
12 international companies listed on the Euronext markets in Paris, Brussels, Dublin and Lisbon are also participating in the STAR Conference: ABC – arbitrage, Bonduelle, Chargeurs, CTT Correios de Portugal, Dalata Hotel Group, Ekinops, Greenyard, Groupe Gorge’, I-RES REIT, Maisons Du Monde, Unifiedpost Group, Wavestone.
The co-organising Brokers of the STAR Conference 2022 are: Alantra, Banca Akros, Bestinver, CFO SIM, Equita, Exane BNP Paribas, Intermonte, Intesa Sanpaolo, Kepler Cheuvreux, Mediobanca, Stifel.