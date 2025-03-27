Standard Chartered Visits Shanghai Gold Exchange

On March 17, 2025, Mr. Roberto Hoornweg, Co-Global Head of Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO for Europe, Americas, Middle East & Africa at Standard Chartered, visited the Shanghai Gold Exchange and met with Mr. Yu Wenjian, Chairman of the Exchange. Mr. Yang Jing (Wesley), Vice President and Head of Financial Markets at Standard Chartered (China), accompanied the visit.

Chairman Yu provided an overview of the Exchange’s recent market performance and outlined his vision for its future. He emphasized that the Exchange remains committed to its “market-oriented, law-based and internationalized” strategy and will continue to support RMB internationalization and the building of Shanghai into an international financial center. Chairman Yu hopes that both organizations will deepen their cooperation and jointly promote the high-quality development and high-standard opening-up of China’s precious metals market.

Mr. Hoornweg noted that China’s market holds significant strategic importance for Standard Chartered, and reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to its growth. The Bank will continue leveraging its international network to actively participate in and support the Exchange’s business innovations, thereby contributing to the internationalization of China’s precious metals market and win-win cooperation with the global market.