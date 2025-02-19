STAC’s Lauren Arbid Named To Security Traders Association Board Of Governors

The Security Traders Association of Chicago (STAC), a membership organization for individual professionals in the securities industry in Chicago and an affiliate of The Security Traders Association (STA), today announced that 2024-2025 STAC President Lauren Arbid has been named to the STA Board of Governors. The prestigious appointment reflects Arbid’s long-term commitment to the securities industry and her leadership role within STAC and the broader community.

The STA Board of Governors is comprised entirely of volunteers serving from different regional affiliates and aims to represent the diverse perspectives from multiple regions and market segments within the financial services industry. The Board is responsible for overseeing STA’s direction, policies, and decision-making at the national level and advocating for the interests of its members within the industry, particularly regarding market structure issues and regulations.

A 10-year member of STAC, Arbid has played a critical role in advancing STAC’s mission of education, professional networking and philanthropy. Her extensive experience and commitment to the industry make her a valuable addition to the STA Board of Governors, where she will contribute to shaping policies and initiatives that impact security traders nationwide.

“I am honored to join the STA Board of Governors and have the opportunity to collaborate with these amazing industry leaders to help drive meaningful progress across the STA community,” said Arbid. “I look forward to advocating for the interests of our members and working toward solutions that enhance market integrity and efficiency.”

STA is a bipartisan organization that serves individuals employed in the financial services industry. Comprised of more than 15 affiliate organizations across the United States and Canada, STA advocates on behalf of and fosters collaboration among its members, while also representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry organizations.