STAC Opens Application Process For 2025 - 2026 STAC Fund College Scholarship - Annual Program Benefits Local Chicagoland College Students As They Prepare For Careers In The Financial Services Industry

The Security Traders Association of Chicago, a membership organization for individual professionals in the securities industry in Chicago and an affiliate of The Security Traders Association (STA), is now accepting applications for its STAC Fund Scholarship program for the 2025 – 2026 academic year.

The STAC Fund Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to students who are interested in careers in finance, trading and capital markets. Through this initiative, STAC continues its commitment to fostering the next generation of industry professionals by supporting their educational aspirations. The program is open to all Chicago area students regardless of any STAC affiliation. STAC members, their spouses and/or their dependent children are also eligible, but relationship to a STAC member is not required to apply.

“We’re thrilled to open applications for the STAC Fund Scholarship and continue STAC’s long-standing work supporting Chicagoland students to further their education and enhance their financial awareness and literacy,” said Ginny Kowalczyk, STAC President. “Investing in education is essential for the future of our community, and we’re proud that STAC was able to award 21 scholarships to amazing local students for the 2024 – 2025 academic year. We look forward to supporting a new group of talented students who aspire to be leaders in our industry.”

Completed applications and all supporting documents must be submitted online through the STAC website. The digital application and full eligibility requirements are available here, and applications will be accepted through April 24, 2025.

A 501c3 organization founded by STAC in 1991 to provide college scholarships to deserving students and make grants to charitable and educational institutions, the STAC Fund is focused on giving back to deserving individuals and organizations in the Chicagoland community while encouraging financial awareness. Over the past 10 years, the STAC Fund has made over $500,000 in charitable donations and scholarship awards thanks to the generosity of STAC members, sponsors and friends.