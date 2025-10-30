Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

Stability Matters - Latest News From The FSB - October 2025

Date 30/10/2025

New Page 5

Artificial Intelligence and related vulnerabilities in the financial sector

Upcoming Publications

  • 17 Nov: Transfer tool practices paper

  • 18 Nov: Spain peer review focusing on cyber resilience in the financial sector

  • 21 Nov: Netherlands peer review focusing on cyber resilience in the financial sector

  • Late November: Guidance on approaches to determining the application of Key Attributes to insurers

  • Late November: G-SIB list 2025

Upcoming Events

  • 3 Nov: John Schindler is a panellist at the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2025 “Regulatory fast forward – What’s next for crypto?” (10:00 CET)

  • 18-19 Nov: FSB Plenary Mmeeting and Emerging Markets and Developing Economies Forum.

  • 22-23 Nov: G20 Leaders Summit

  • 25 Nov: John Schindler is a panellist at the Annual FSI-IOSCO Conference “Global standard-setting: addressing emerging challenges”

  • 3 Dec: Martin Moloney is a panellist at the FT Global Banking Summit “The cross-border payments revolution — fixing friction, costs, and speed” (15:30 CET)

Meet the FSB Secretariat
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach