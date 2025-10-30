Stability Matters - Latest News From The FSB - October 2025

Hi, I’m Cristina, and I joined the FSB in 2024. I firmly believe in the value of international cooperation in advancing the public good, and the FSB offers a unique platform for putting that belief into practice.

My journey in international cooperation began over a decade ago when I joined the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) after working at the Bank of Italy. Since then, I have had the privilege of working for the Secretariat of the BIS Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, the BIS Innovation Hub, and now the FSB Secretariat.

At the FSB, I support the G20’s efforts to enhance cross-border payments. Throughout my career, I have also worked extensively on issues related to over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, central counterparties, financial market infrastructures, and technological innovation, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence. Central counterparties, repo markets, and payments were also the focus of my research as an economist.

Working in a multicultural environment is incredibly enriching. When you keep an open mind, different perspectives foster creativity and innovation. In the end, respectfully considering differing viewpoints can lead to better outcomes.