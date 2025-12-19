Stability Matters - Latest News From The FSB

Hi, I'm Sibel Özcan, and I joined the FSB Secretariat in 2023, coming from the Bank of England.

What I enjoy most about my role is working on challenges that are central to global finance, in particular how to keep pace with fast evolving digital innovation that supports growth and efficiency in finance while safeguarding financial stability. Technology is reshaping the financial system at a remarkable speed, and our collective understanding of how to maintain resilience must evolve just as quickly.

At the FSB Secretariat, I’ve focussed on how AI is being adopted across the financial system and what that means for financial stability. We brought together views from authorities across more than 20 jurisdictions and turned them into a shared picture. Our recent reports to the G20 highlight recurring concerns such as dependence on a few providers, common models and data that increase market correlations, and heightened cyber risk. What makes this challenging is that the same efficiencies driving adoption (e.g. shared infrastructure, pre-trained models and common data) heighten exposure to single points of failure, where disruptions can cascade across sectors and borders.

I've also worked across the FSB's agenda on innovation and resilience, ranging from liquidity preparedness outside the banking sector to operational resilience, including third-party risk and the Framework for Incident Reporting Exchange (FIRE).

My work has taken me beyond Basel, speaking at conferences and engaging with authorities across the world. This has been a constant lesson. People often disagree not because they see different facts, but because they use different lenses – economic models, supervisory experience, or legal constraints. Understanding those perspectives makes it easier to move from debate to decisions.

Few roles offer this breadth of exposure and the opportunity to help shape global thinking on financial stability.