Stability Matters - Latest News From The FSB

I joined the FSB Secretariat in 2018, coming from the Bank of Canada.

For the past 7 years my focus has been on monitoring implementation of agreed financial reforms, including through peer reviews of our Members. We have covered a wide variety of topics such as over-the-counter derivatives, non-bank financial intermediation, financial sector compensation and more. This year I had the pleasure of contributing to the G20 Implementation Monitoring Review and the peer review of the FSB’s Crypto Framework. Both reports were delivered to the G20 in October, and worth a read!

More recently, I began to support the FSB’s Regional Consultative Group for Sub-Saharan Africa. Our RCGs are a forum where FSB members and non-members can discuss regional financial developments and relevant FSB initiatives.

The regulatory and supervisory priorities of our members, and therefore the work of the FSB, have evolved in the past few years and will continue to do so. I value the range of work topics that this variety offers. It’s also incredibly rewarding to work in the FSB’s multicultural environment, and to collaborate with other standard-setting bodies and international organisations. While our approaches in tackling common issues may differ, we are united in our commitment to fostering regulatory and supervisory cooperation and supporting global financial stability.