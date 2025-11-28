Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Stability Matters - Latest News From The FSB

Date 28/11/2025

In November we also published two country peer reviews. Both peer reviews examined these countries’ efforts to enhance cyber resilience in the financial sector and mitigate financial stability risks arising from operational incidents and cyber-attacks.

Upcoming

  • 3 Dec: FSB Deputy Secretary General Martin Moloney is a panellist at the FT Global Banking Summit “The cross-border payments revolution — fixing friction, costs, and speed” (15:30 CET)

  • 11 Dec: FSB Chair Andrew Bailey discusses financial stability in a keynote interview with Chris Giles, the FT's Economics Commentator and former Economics Editor, at the FT Global Boardroom (10:50 CET).

  • 15 Dec: publication of the 2025 Nonbank Finacial Intermediation (NBFI) Global Monitoring Report

Meet the FSB Secretariat
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach