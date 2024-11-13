SSImple Secures Funding To Fuel Growth And Appoints Keith Tippell As Chief Commercial Officer

Keith Tippell joins SSImple as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing 20+ years of expertise

Demand for SSImple's standing settlement instructions (SSI) service continues to rise

SSImple, the innovative FinTech that advances compliance with expected FMSB and FCA requirements through automated SSI solutions in support of T+1 settlement, today announced the successful closure of its latest funding round. With 16 firms live on its platform, SSImple is experiencing accelerated demand for its SSI service.

As part of its strategic expansion, SSImple welcomes Keith Tippell as Chief Commercial Officer. Effective immediately, Mr Tippell brings over two decades of experience in capital markets and FinTech leadership, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer at CLS Group, with prior senior roles at Droit Financial Technologies, SWIFT, and Markit Group (now a part of S&P Global).

Bill Meenaghan, CEO at SSImple, said: "This latest funding milestone, alongside Keith's welcome appointment, marks a significant moment for SSImple. Keith's proven track record and deep industry knowledge make him an asset as we scale. Since launching, we have clearly demonstrated product fit with 16 firms now live, formed partnerships with several established providers, including EquiLend and Delta Capita, and earned recognition as a 'FinTech One to Watch'. With Keith on board, we're well-positioned to drive our mission forward."

Keith Tippell, SSImple's new Chief Commercial Officer, said: "I'm pleased to join SSImple at such an exciting time. Fully automating the SSI process has evolved into a key priority for the industry, and I look forward to working with SSImple to transform how SSIs are managed as settlement cycles shorten and regulatory compliance becomes more urgent."

The announcement comes as the financial sector prepares for significant regulatory changes. In July, the Financial Markets Standards Board (FMSB) issued a recommendation advocating for SSI automation, urging member firms to annually attest to these guidelines – likely expected by the end of 2025. Additionally, the UK Accelerated Settlement Taskforce has underscored the necessity of SSI automation in its interim report, aiming to expedite the UK securities settlement cycle from T+2 to T+1. Furthermore, FMSB's recommendation will soon be integrated into the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA)'s 'Post-Trade Code of Conduct.'

The total amount raised has not been disclosed.