Spencer Lee To Join MarketAxess As Head Of Client Products, Americas

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced the appointment of Spencer Lee as Head of Client Product, Americas.

As Head of Client Product in the Americas, Mr. Lee will be responsible for the business and product management across U.S. high-grade, U.S. high-yield, municipals, dealer and client solutions, as well as MarketAxess X-Pro, the company’s next generation trading platform.

“Spencer is a well-known and respected leader in the fixed-income markets. He will bring tremendous fixed-income trading experience, market structure expertise, an invaluable buy-side perspective to MarketAxess and will further product advancement for our clients,” Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer at MarketAxess. “I look forward to his contributions as part of my global management team as we continue our goal of accelerating innovation and efficiency across fixed-income markets globally."

Mr. Lee most recently held the role of Chief Markets Officer at TS Imagine. He has over two decades of experience as a fixed-income trader, where he was an advocate for the adoption of technology and the development of systematic trading of credit securities. Prior to TS Imagine, he co-founded Agilon Capital, a systematic credit hedge fund, and led global credit electronic trading and West Coast fixed-income trading at BlackRock.

“I’ve spent most of my career on a pursuit of building the best buy-side trader workflows in the market,” said Mr. Lee. “I am excited to be marking the next chapter of this journey at MarketAxess, as I believe my time as a trader and experience in helping adapt EMS technology to the fixed-income markets have uniquely prepared me to lead this product team in the next phase of innovation.”

Mr. Lee will join MarketAxess on May 12, 2025 and will report to Chris Concannon.