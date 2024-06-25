Speech By Mr Michael Syn, President, SGX Group At Securities Market Opening With SIAS

Mr David Gerald, Founder, President & CEO, Securities Investors Association (Singapore); Friends from SIAS, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen.

It is my pleasure to welcome everyone to today’s Securities Market Open, which we mark together with our valued partner, SIAS.

Technology and product innovation have revolutionised the landscape and complexion for securities investors internationally. So Singapore investors today enjoy these innovations, with a wide range of channels for trading and investment in securities. As product choices and information channels grow in sophistication and novelty, so has the Singapore investor.

SGX has moved quickly to meet these constantly evolving demands from investors and issuers. We have broadened our product shelves: listing the first active ETF, introducing structured certificates and offering depository receipts on blue-chip Thai companies.

Product development on the Exchange is one factor in the equation. Another important factor is that our brokers and industry partners continue to develop and sustain a healthy Singapore securities market.

This is why having SIAS join us today is so special. SIAS will be marking its 25th anniversary this year. We look forward to many more years together, of empowering and encouraging retail investors in their wealth provisioning and investing journey.

We share SIAS’ commitment to building a vibrant Singapore capital market. The range of commitment spans sponsorships and research/policy collaborations, investor education, listed company outreach and corporate governance matters.

As a mark of our continued and purposeful dedication to grow market participation, I am delighted to announce that SGX is committing to a one-time $10 million investment, over and above our ongoing investments in the Securities Market.

The monies will be channeled to industry partners for initiatives that can significantly improve market vibrancy. Such catalysts will grow momentum in our investor ecosystem, so as to enhance the liquidity flywheel of Singapore’s capital market.

The intention is for industry partners to address three broad areas with their initiatives: First, grow distribution channels to reach out to more investors; Second, develop new services to engage investors and facilitate investments; and Finally, support the expansion of the SGX product shelf and development of regional connectivity with ASEAN markets and exchanges.

We wake up every day to a 24-hour global market news cycle of product innovations and investment opportunities. Our investors deserve to benefit from these innovations and opportunities. With our partners, with SIAS, the Exchange will work hard to continuously grow the relevance of Singapore’s securities market. I look forward to our partnership and continued journey together.

Thank you.