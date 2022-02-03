Spectrum Markets Trading Hit €1.35bn Turnover In Record Year

- Trading volume nearly doubled in 2021
- Strong momentum on turnover, with two record quarters in a row, Q3 and Q4.
- Year of milestones laying the foundation for future growth
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has released its Full Year 2021 Business Update revealing continued record growth.
Trading volume for the year grew by 96%, with 848 million securitised derivatives traded in 2021 compared to 432 million the year before. This volume was executed across nearly three million trades, with 35% of those taking place outside of traditional hours (i.e. between 17:30 and 9:00 CET).
Spectrum Markets also reported on the total value of turnover, which hit €1.35bn, an increase of 93% on 2020.
During 2021, which was Spectrum’s second full calendar year in business, the firm unveiled several important initiatives and milestones including the launch of its regular SERIX European retail investor sentiment data insights, connectivity partnerships with LIST and SIA (now part of Nexi Group), as well as individual equity Turbos being added to its product range. Key memberships and further partnerships were also signed in 2021, which will be finalised and made public in this year.
Spectrum also became a main sponsor of Germany’s influential ZertifikateAwards, and last but not least, partnered with global vision impairment charity Sightsavers.
“It has been an incredibly busy year in which we’ve achieved so much, both in terms of milestones and growth, and the strength of our business as we go into 2022 is testament to the hard work and commitment of our team”, said Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO.
“A lot of what we focused on last year was really about putting in the groundwork to lay a very solid foundation for our future growth, ensuring we are absolutely relevant in our various local markets, and having the right technology, connectivity and infrastructure partners in place to make joining and engaging with Spectrum as straightforward and painless as possible. This year we will really start to see that work bear fruit as we welcome new members and bring new products on to the venue.”
In 2021, 84.5% of securitised derivatives traded were on indices, 8.8% on currency pairs, 6.2% on commodities, and 0.5% on equities, which were introduced in September. The most traded underlyings last year were DAX 40 (22.3%), OMX 30 (21.6%) and NASDAQ 100 (15.2%).