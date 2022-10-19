Spectrum Markets: Record Volume Of Securitised Derivatives Traded In Q3 2022

A record high of 401 million securitised derivatives were traded on Spectrum in Q3 2022 compared to 198 million in Q3 2021

Trading volumes grew by 12.4% on the previous quarter

Retail investors continue to opt for out-of-hours trading, accounting for 36.1% of all trades in Q3 2022 compared to 33.3% in Q3 2021

Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has released its third Quarterly Business Update of the year, revealing it continues to enjoy positive momentum as trading volumes have reached an all-time quarterly high.

Third-quarter trading volume grew by 102% year-on-year. 401 million securitised derivatives traded on the exchange from July to September 2022, compared to 198 million during the same period the previous year. This underlines the firm’s steady growth, as market uncertainty did not discourage retail investors from trading on Spectrum as they can use the instruments to hedge their portfolio.

This quarter also saw persistently strong demand for out-of-hours trading, which consistently accounts for more than one third of trading on the venue. Spectrum is open for trading from 23.00 CET on Sunday until 23.00 CET the following Friday, offering investors access to trading at all times of day and night enabling them to seize opportunities as and when they occur on some underlyings.

Spectrum also reported on the total value of turnover, which hit €836 million for the third quarter, an increase of 136% on Q3 2021.

“I’m very happy to announce another strong quarter, in which we hit a new record high for the volume of securitised derivatives traded on Spectrum. We continue to progress our ambitious growth plans, and are looking forward to making public some major announcements for our business before the end of the year,” explains Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO.

“It’s great to see European retail investors clearly still appreciate the opportunity to trade securitised derivatives transparently and at any time of day, and that the growing engagement we’ve seen over the last few years shows no sign of weakening.”

“In the months ahead we will further expand our range of products and partners, and continue to develop our ‘plug and play’ trading infrastructure around Europe, offering brokers and issuers a new trading experience on our venue,” he adds.

During Q3 2022, 36.1% of individual trades took place outside of traditional hours (i.e. between 17:30 and 9:00 CET). 86.7% of securitised derivatives traded were on indices, 4.1% on commodities, 7.9% on currency pairs, 1% on equities and 0.3% on cryptocurrencies, with the most traded underlyings being DAX 40 (27.9%), S&P 500 (22.9%) and NASDAQ 100 (13.4%).