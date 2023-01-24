Spectrum Markets: Q4 Trading Volumes Grew 41% On Previous Year

365 million securitised derivatives traded in Q4 2022 compared to 258 million in Q4 2021

Most traded underlyings were DAX 40, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100

Strong momentum on turnover, with an increase of 77% on previous year

Spectrum Markets ("Spectrum"), the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has released its latest Quarterly Business Update of the year, revealing continued positive momentum as trading volumes and turnover have reached the second highest record since Spectrum first launched, while out-of-hours trading remained very active accounting for 37.1% of all trades.

Fourth-quarter trading volume grew by 41% year-on-year, with 365 million securitised derivatives traded on the exchange from October to December. This, compared to 258 million during the same period the previous year, underlines the firm’s continued strong growth.

Since October 2022, Spectrum has announced two important initiatives, including a major new partnership with Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives being offered in Spain and the Nordic countries. In addition to this, iBroker, the Spanish online multi-product broker specialising in derivatives, joined Spectrum as new member, enabling retail investors in Spain and Italy to trade leveraged instruments on the regulated trading venue.

These partnerships represent a significant next step for Spectrum’s growth strategy and a new source of trading volume to the venue. The new opportunities are particularly appealing in the context of Spectrum’s innovative, single pan-European ISIN, through which investors get access to a deeper liquidity pool.

Spectrum also reported on the total value of turnover, which hit €842 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 77% on Q4 2021.

“We are very happy to announce our second strongest quarter to date, emphasising Spectrum’s continued growth in volume and turnover, and a great way to end the year,” explains Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO. “I’m particularly pleased with the partnerships we announced last quarter and looking forward to seeing more developments, strengthening our growth ambitions for our venue in the year ahead.

“In 2023 we will further expand our range of products and partners, and continue to develop our ‘plug and play’ trading infrastructure around Europe, offering retail investors a new trading experience on Spectrum,” he adds.

During Q4 2022, 37.1% of individual trades took place outside of traditional hours (i.e. between 17:30 and 9:00 CET). 85% of the traded derivatives was on indices, 8.9% on currency pairs, 4.7% on commodities, 1.2% on equities, and 0.2% on cryptocurrencies with the most traded underlyings being DAX 40 (26.4%), S&P 500 (22.6%) and Nasdaq 100 (14.5%).