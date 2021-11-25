Spectrum Markets Partners With LIST For Enhanced Market Access

- LIST’s trading infrastructure solutions increase connectivity options for Spectrum members
- Collaboration will focus on access for brokers, followed by market makers
- Latest in a series of agreements to expand ecosystem of local technology partners
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has announced a new partnership with international trading solutions specialist LIST that will make it even more straightforward for new members to connect to Spectrum.
LIST will build central connectivity adapters that brokers and market makers can use to easily connect to Spectrum’s trading and execution infrastructure, instead of establishing multiple, bilateral connections.
In the first phase of this collaboration, LIST will focus on developing the connectivity adapter for brokers, followed by the adapter for market makers.
The partnership with LIST is the latest in a series of collaborations Spectrum is developing to expand and further enhance its ecosystem of technology and infrastructure providers, to ensure it delivers a ‘plug and play’ solution that most effectively meets the local needs of financial institutions around Europe.
“When we first conceived of Spectrum as a better way for European investors to trade derivatives, it was clear that making it as easy as possible for members to connect to the venue was going to be a key priority,” explains Christophe Grosset, European Sales Director at Spectrum Markets.
“We are therefore delighted to be working with LIST, a company that has been trusted for years by many of Europe’s leading financial institutions, but also has the expertise and ambition to work with a modern, 24-hour pan-European exchange like Spectrum.”
“Spectrum’s offering is a natural fit for many of our clients, and we are very pleased to be working with them to make connecting to the venue as seamless as possible,” says Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at LIST. “We look forward to growing this relationship, in Italy and beyond, in the months and years ahead.”