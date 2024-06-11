Spectrum Markets Makes ETFs Available For European Retail Investors

Spectrum Markets has expanded the products available for trading, to include over 1,700 ETFs from more than 30 funds providers, alongside its existing securitised derivatives offering

Leading market-maker in Germany, ICF BANK AG will be the exclusive liquidity provider for ETFs on the venue

Retail investors can now trade ETFs from 8am to 10pm CET issued by global providers such as Amundi, Fidelity, Invesco, Franklin Templeton, HSBC, iShares, or JP Morgan on Spectrum

Spectrum Markets (“Spectrum”), the pan-European trading venue for financial instruments, announced today that 1,757 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are now available for trading.

Spectrum is responding to the rise in popularity of ETFs, which have gained investor interest due to their diversification, liquidity and competitive fees. Additionally, Spectrum’s extended trading hours offering enables brokers to facilitate intraday trading for their retail investors, within a regulated trading environment. Through its advanced infrastructure and technology, Spectrum was able to innovate to cater to the growing demand in this product class and expand its portfolio of available products.

Major market-maker in Germany, ICF BANK AG, the German securities trading bank, will provide liquidity for ETFs on Spectrum. Selected through a rigorous process, ICF BANK AG was chosen for its quality of execution, uptime presence in the order book, and pricing quality.

ETFs from more than 30 leading global fund providers will be made available for trading on Spectrum, including BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, HSBC, iShares, JP Morgan, Legal & General, Pimco, State Street, UBS, Vanguard, or WisdomTree, during extended trading hours.

“ETFs are one of the most exciting product classes right now, and so Spectrum is pleased we were able to instantly respond to meet this demand. This marks a significant milestone for brokers and retail investors throughout Europe, as they can now access a diverse range of ETFs from some of the most recognised providers through Spectrum. We remain committed to listening to our clients’ needs and ensuring they are receiving that in the most secure and transparent way available, as we continue to expand our product set on the venue,” said Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets.



"ICF's substantial growth in recent years underscores our commitment to innovation and looking at partners that can offer us this. As a result, we believe that collaborating with Spectrum aligns seamlessly with our international growth strategy. With an increasing appetite for liquidity pools across Europe, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Spectrum and expand our business beyond Germany and enter into the wider European markets in the near future," added Lars Lautenschläger, Managing Director at ICF BANK AG.