Spectrum Markets Makes Donations To Support Poor Families And Hospitalised Children At Christmas

Spectrum Markets, the pan-European multilateral trading platform for securitised derivatives, has made donations to Premiers de Cordée in France and the Caritas Associations Frankfurt am Main and Krakow.
Spectrum financially supported each organisation. The Caritas Association in Frankfurt and Premiers de Cordée additionally received presents for children. The Caritas Association will use the money and the presents to support families in need.
Premiers de Cordée will give the presents to hospitalised children and use the money to finance a “Station 4”. This is a mobile action cuboid that can be used to integrate exercise into the routine for patients, allowing them to have individual and regular exercise sessions in their own rooms. Station 4 supports rehabilitation, mobility, bodybuilding and weight loss.
Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets said: “This past year has proved to be a challenging time for all of us, but especially for financially strained families and hospitalised children. And while Christmas is usually a time for gathering with family and friends, this year we have to minimise our social contact to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We at Spectrum wanted to contribute to a joyful Christmas, despite the restrictions. We therefore chose to make donations to organisations which support families in need and bring joy to hospitalised children.”