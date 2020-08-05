Spectrum Hits Milestone: 200 Million Traded Securitised Derivatives

Spectrum Markets has exceeded the milestone of 200 million traded securitised derivatives since its launch in October 2019 – only three months after it reached 100 million traded securitised derivatives in April 2020. In July 38.1 million securitised derivatives were traded. This represents a 7.9% increase over the previous month and sets another record. Spectrum Markets has increased its trading volume for the tenth consecutive month of full trading.
The share of out-of-hours trading (i.e. 1730-0900) was 37.7%.
The breakdown of trading volume of securitised derivatives in July is as follows: 87.7% is attributable to indices (June: 81.7%), 7% to FX (June: 11.5%) and 5.3% to commodities (June: 6.8%).
The top traded underlyings were DAX with a share of 22.4%, followed by the S&P 500 with 19.4% and the OMX with a share of 18.7%. All 21 underlyings have been traded in July (overview).
Spectrum Markets is a pan-European marketplace where retail investors can invest in structured products via their brokers. From its launch, trading has been available in ten countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Finland, and Belgium.