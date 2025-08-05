Spanish Watchdog DGSFP Selects LSEG To Strengthen Industry Oversight

Spain’s insurance and pension fund watchdog, Dirección General de Seguros y Fondos de Pensiones (DGSFP) has appointed LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) following a competitive tender process to support the enhancement of its data collection and supervisory capabilities.

As part of this collaboration, DGSFP has implemented DataScope Select, LSEG’s industry-leading platform for strategic pricing and reference data delivery. DataScope Select will enhance data accuracy and collection, supporting DGSFP’s regulatory and supervisory workflows and strengthening oversight of Spain’s insurance and pension fund sector in a scalable and efficient manner.

Kristin Hochstein, Global Head of Pricing and Reference Services, LSEG, said:

“As regulatory demands evolve, the need for robust, automated, and data-rich solutions becomes critical. We are proud to support DGSFP in its mission to uphold financial stability and regulatory compliance in Spain’s insurance sector. This collaboration underscores LSEG’s commitment to supporting regulators and financial institutions globally with advanced data and technology solutions that promote transparency, efficiency, and resilience in financial markets.”

This collaboration also holds strategic regional significance, as it empowers DGSFP in fulfilling its supervisory responsibilities under the European Union’s Solvency II Directive, by taking data-driven and risk-based decisions.

DGSFP operates under the Spanish Ministry of Economy and is responsible for supervising and regulating the national insurance and pension fund industries.



To learn more about DataScope Select, please visit: ​DataScope Select Data Delivery | LSEG