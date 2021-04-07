Spanish Now Available On Bitfinex

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, is now available in Spanish, providing greater accessibility for the exchange’s growing base of Spanish speaking customers.
Spanish-speaking customers can trade crypto and access margin funding on Bitfinex’s highly liquid markets in their native language. A Spanish version of Bitfinex will provide a more seamless and comfortable experience for customers who prefer using Spanish online.
Educational content is now available in Spanish on Bitfinex’s Knowledge Base, enabling Spanish speaking users to enhance their understanding and knowledge of crypto and blockchain.
“We’re delighted to launch a Spanish version of our service,” said Claudia Lagorio, COO at Bitfinex. “As a leading digital token platform, we’re serving a growing number of Spanish speakers, particularly in Latin America where the philosophy of cryptocurrency resonates with so many.”
Spanish is the fifth language to be supported on the Bitfinex platform, following English, Russian, traditional and simplified Chinese. Supporting Spanish on Bitfinex further illustrates Bitfinex’s ongoing commitment to localising its platform, enabling more customers to obtain access to Bitfinex in their preferred language.