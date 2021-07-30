SORAVIA Group Lists Five Bonds On The Vienna Stock Exchange For The First Time

With today's trading day, three project companies and IFA Institut für Anlageberatung AG from the SORAVIA Group list their bonds on the Vienna Stock Exchange for the first time. The following five corporate bonds were included in the Vienna MTF market segment: DF Iota Holding GmbH (6.0% bond 2019-2023), Planquadr.at Klosterpark Holding GmbH (4.25% bond 2020-2023), SoHotel Linz GmbH (4.125% bond 2021-2025), IFA Institut für Anlageberatung AG (4% bond 2019-2024 and 4% bond 2020-2025). The first three bonds have a minimum subscription volume of EUR 100,000. The IFA bonds, on the other hand, are aimed at a broad range of investors with a prospectus and minimum subscription of EUR 10,000. The total issue volume of the bonds already placed is over EUR 29 million.
"We received good feedback on our corporate bonds on the capital market. The demand confirms our course. We are planning further issues this year starting from EUR 10,000", says Gunther Hingsammer Head of Investor Relations of SORAVIA.
With the Vienna MTF, the Vienna Stock Exchange has become an established platform for bond listings in Europe. Including government bonds, financial bonds and corporate bonds, the Vienna Stock Exchange has seen more than 3,600 new listings so far in 2021. 75 of these were corporate bonds (59 international and 16 domestic companies). With UBM, S Immo, SIGNA Development and SORAVIA, the real estate sector in Austria was particularly active in issues. As of this year, international customers include companies such as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the Spanish conglomerate Acciona, the South African utility Eskom and the biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceutials.