Solidus Labs Wins FOW International Award For Best Market Surveillance Solution Of The Year - Solidus Labs Is The First Crypto-Native Firm To Win The Prestigious Award, As The Need For Digital Asset Market Surveillance Solutions Intensifies Globally

Crypto-native risk-monitoring and market surveillance leader Solidus Labs (“Solidus”) proudly announces that it has been awarded Best Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at the Global Investor Group’s Futures & Options World (“FOW”) International Awards Ceremony held in London yesterday. This is the first time a crypto-native firm has been celebrated for this achievement.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as market surveillance leaders by one of the financial industry’s leading forums,” says Asaf Meir, Founder & CEO of Solidus Labs. “We are proud to pioneer the digital asset industry’s effort to advance market integrity through our tailored risk management technology. Our team’s dedication to providing quality comprehensive solutions that address crypto and DeFi’s unique challenges, allows us to further our mission of enabling safe and regulated crypto markets. We would like to thank FOW International for the recognition.”
The FOW International Award recipients are carefully selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts, who seek and recognize firms that excel in various categories related to the global derivatives industry.
“Solidus Labs has emerged as a go-to leader in providing market surveillance technology and solutions and was a clear choice as a recipient of this year’s award,” says Claudia Franks, Head of Marketing at FOW Events. “As market integrity becomes more important than ever, solutions like the enhanced machine learning technology that Solidus offers could set the standard across the entire digital asset ecosystem.”
Founded in 2018, Solidus Labs has seen significant growth in the past year, and the award underscores the firm’s success and commitment to bringing greater integrity to the digital asset space. In November, the firm raised an additional $15M in strategic funding, only six months following a $20 million Series A funding round. Solidus is slated to continue its rapid growth as the leading provider of risk management and market surveillance technology for the digital asset, DeFi and NFT frontiers. The firm is also a founder of DACOM - the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity Forum - which brings together crypto compliance leaders and regulators to advance best practices, including SEC Chair Gary Gensler and former Chair Jay Clayton during a summit held in New York this week.
This award is added to Solidus Labs’ expanding list of recognitions, which include being named “Category-definer” for market surveillance by Citigroup in 2020, and having been selected a 2019 Futures Industry Association Innovator.