Solactive Wins Three Prestigious Awards At The ETF Express Canadian ETF Awards 2024

Solactive, a Germany-based leading index provider to the ETF industry – has been recognized with three prestigious awards at this year’s ETF Express Canadian ETF Awards 2024. Solactive proudly received the titles of “Best Canadian Index Overall Provider,” “Best Index Provider – Equity ETFs in Canada,” and “Best Index Provider – Fixed Income ETFs in Canada.” These accolades highlight Solactive’s commitment to delivering superior benchmarks for our clients across various asset classes and further establish the firm as a key player in the ETF market.

At Solactive, we believe that every ETF deserves a benchmark designed to capture the fund’s unique value proposition to its investors. Our index solutions cover all asset classes and differ from traditional off-the-shelf indices by offering more customizable design possibilities. These recognitions confirm our approach and inspire us to keep delivering top-notch indexing solutions to our clients.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO at Solactive, commented: “We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by ETF Express in these significant categories. Winning the Best Canadian Index Overall Provider award, along with specific recognition for our equity and fixed income ETF indices, underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative indexing solutions to our clients in Canada and worldwide.”