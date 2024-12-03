Solactive Wins ETF Stream Award As Index Provider Of The Year For 2024

The Solactive team is honored to announce its recognition as Index Provider of the Year at the prestigious ETF Stream Awards 2024. This achievement reflects the trust and support of Solactive’s partners and clients, whose contributions have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. It serves as a powerful motivation to continue pushing boundaries and advancing innovation in the indexing industry.

For 17 years, Solactive has reshaped the indexing landscape with a relentless focus on delivering tailored, high-quality solutions. We firmly believe that every ETF deserves an index uniquely designed to align with its value proposition. Our diverse index solutions span across all asset classes, offering bespoke, flexible designs that transcend the limitations of standard, off-the-shelf indices. Together with our clients, we challenge conventional methodologies, championing cutting-edge innovation to create cost-efficient, industry-leading indices.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and winners of the ETF Stream Awards 2024. We are particularly thrilled to see many of our esteemed partners recognized for their contributions to advancing the investment ecosystem.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, commented: “Winning the Index Provider of the Year Award is an incredible honor for our team. It reflects the hard work, creativity, and dedication that goes into everything we do. This milestone motivates us to continue to innovate and challenge the status quo in indexing. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust in our capabilities and look forward to achieving even greater successes together.”