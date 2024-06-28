Solactive Wins Again ESG Index Provider Of The Year At Sustainable Investment Awards 2024

Solactive is proud to announce its recognition as “ESG Index Provider of the Year” at Environmental Finance’s Sustainable Investment Awards 2024. This prestigious award recognizes Solactive’s commitment to advancing ESG investment solutions through its distinctive open architecture approach to ESG data and client-centric focus on flexibility and custom index design.

Solactive’s innovative methodology has been crucial in advancing sustainable investing across climate, nature, and broader ESG-focused products. Collaborating with various ESG data providers, Solactive ensures that data selection aligns with clients’ specific views and diverse perspectives in the ESG landscape. Its open data architecture allows clients to choose their preferred ESG data vendors, ensuring flexibility and customization in index methodologies.

The company has shown scalability across asset classes, addressing ESG challenges in capital provision to the corporate sector. This is evident in its expansion into areas like biodiversity and social and sustainability bonds as well as blue bonds. Solactive’s long experience and innovative strength is reflected in the fact that it currently calculates more than 1,000 ESG indices.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, stated: “This award is a reflection to our commitment to developing innovative ESG indices that meet the evolving needs of investors. At Solactive, we recognize that ESG-focused investing requires a tailored approach, and that one size does not fit all. We prioritize each client’s unique requirements and preferences, and our open architecture approach to ESG data is central to our products. We thank everyone who contributed to this achievement, which inspires us to continue our efforts in the ESG space and help build a more sustainable world.”

Solactive is committed to corporate responsibility as well, please find more information on our initiatives in our Climate Change Report 2022.

This award follows Solactive’s recent recognition at the ETF Express Canadian 2024 Awards, where Solactive won top index provider in three categories, including “Best Canadian Index Overall Provider,” “Best Index Provider – Equity ETFs in Canada,” and “Best Index Provider – Fixed Income ETFs in Canada.”