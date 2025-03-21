Solactive On A Winning Streak: Industry Recognition Across Europe And APAC

Solactive is proud to be recognized by the industry this week – not just once, but multiple times! Most recently, Solactive received awards at the SRP Europe Awards 2025, the ETF Express European ETF Awards 2025, and the AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2025.

At the SRP Europe Awards 2025, Solactive was awarded “Best Smart Beta Index Provider”, recognizing its advanced methodologies and commitment to redefining smart beta investing. Additionally, at the ETF Express European ETF Awards 2025, Solactive also won the titles of “Best European Index Overall Provider,” “Best Index Provider – Equity ETFs,” and “Best Index Provider – Cryptocurrency ETFs.”

Expanding its global footprint, Solactive received its first-ever recognition in the APAC region, earning the “Highly Commended” in the “Best Index Provider” – International category at the AsianInvestor Asset Management Awards 2025. This award underscores Solactive’s growing influence in Asia and its ability to deliver highly customized, innovative, and cost-efficient index solutions to a diverse global investment community.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, commented: “These awards are not just about recognition; they reflect the trust of our clients, the commitment of our team, and our constant drive to challenge the status quo. At Solactive, we don’t just follow trends, we anticipate them and provide flexible, innovative index solutions that give investors more options. We are proud of these achievements, but for us, it’s never about standing still; it’s about what’s next. Together with our partners and clients, we will continue to push boundaries and shape the future of indexing.”