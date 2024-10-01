Solactive Appoints Nicolas Bös As Chief Technology Officer

Solactive is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Bös as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Mr. Nicolas Bös will oversee Solactive’s Technology Department, including Data Platform, Indexing Platform and IT operation across all locations. This strategic move highlights Solactive’s ongoing commitment to innovation as well as strengthening its technological foundation to further enhance its industry-leading indexing and data solutions.

Mr. Nicolas Bös brings a wealth of experience in data engineering, technological infrastructure, and digital transformation from his previous leadership roles in the financial and sustainability data industries. His extensive expertise will be pivotal in driving Solactive's global data and IT strategy. With a track record of managing complex technology projects and optimizing IT infrastructure, Bös will ensure that Solactive continues to leverage advanced technology to meet the needs of its clients.

With Nicolas on board, Solactive will accelerate the enhancement of its index related infrastructure, enabling the company to optimize calculation processes, increase efficiency, and bolster its ability to deliver high-performance solutions to its global client base. His leadership will support the company’s commitment to scalability in the face of the growing demand for real-time data and advanced analytics.

“We are excited to welcome Nicolas as our CTO. His extensive experience and deep understanding of cuttingedge IT infrastructure will be pivotal as we continue to expand our technological capabilities globally,” said

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive. “Nicolas’s leadership will drive our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced and reliable solutions, ensuring we continue to meet the growing demand for highly customizable and innovative indexing services.”

"I am excited to join Solactive and lead the company into a new phase of growth. Solactive has established itself as a disruptive force in the index industry, known for its agility, innovation, and client-centric approach. I'm excited to build upon this foundation and lead our technology initiatives to new heights, said Nicolas Bös,

CTO of Solactive, I look forward to working with the Solactive team as we will be leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance our index calculation capabilities, expand our data analytics offerings, and further automate our processes. By combining Solactive's client centric entrepreneurial spirit with advanced technological solutions, we will continue to deliver fast, flexible, and cost-effective indexing solutions that empower our clients in this dynamic financial landscape."

