Solactive Announces The Launch Of Certificates On The Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index And The Solactive TC Quant US 50 Index Based On The Trading Central Proprietary 20-Factor Model

The new products expand investor access to Trading Central’s proprietary TC Quantamental Rating® via the Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index and the Solactive TC Quant US 50 Index, offering targeted exposure to quantitatively selected large- and mid-cap equities across Europe and the United States.

Following Solactive’s October introduction of indices based on this methodology, Vontobel issued certificates providing an investable gateway to a transparent, rules-based selection of companies screened on a comprehensive blend of fundamental and market-derived signals.

At the core of each index is a rules-based composite of 20 underlying factors grouped into Value, Growth, Quality, Momentum, and Income. Factors are computed within country-by-industry cohorts, and securities are ranked on a 0–100 Trading Central’s scale; the top 50 qualify, subject to a maximum of 17 constituents per sector to promote diversification. Constituents are equally weighted and the indices rebalance monthly.

The products are listed on the regulated stock exchanges in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and France:

Solactive TC Quant EU 50 Index – ISIN: DE000VH7EW15 / WKN: VH7EW1

Solactive TC Quant US 50 Index – ISIN: DE000VH7EX06 / WKN: VH7EX0

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are pleased to see these indices—where high-IP research and our customized index design around Trading Central’s TC Quantamental Rating® come together—now brought to market as financial products for experienced investors.”

Heiko Geiger, Global Head Flow Products Distribution at Vontobel, added: “We are pleased to introduce the Solactive TC Quant 50 indices, which incorporate the Trading Central Quantamental Rating® methodology into Vontobel’s range of investment options. This addition underscores our dedication to offering solutions that adapt to changing market conditions while supporting the medium- to long-term goals of investors.”

Alain Pellier, Chief Executive Officer at Trading Central, commented: “Adding financial instruments on Trading Central’s strategies through a major issuer and market-maker on securitized derivatives in Europe like Vontobel consists in a significant though natural evolution of Trading Central services, to support at best the self-directed retail clients in Europe and contribute to their financial autonomy.”