Solactive AG Acquires Leading Real Estate And Infrastructure Index Provider Global Property Research

Today, Solactive AG (“Solactive”) announced the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Global Property Research BV (“GPR”) from Van Lanschot Kempen NV. GPR holds a longstanding track record in the indexing business and is a registered Benchmark Administrator under the European Benchmarks Regulation. Since its inception, in 1995, the company ranks amongst the top global index providers in property and infrastructure research and provides its services to leading financial institutions.
With the combination of GPR’s unique expertise in real estate and infrastructure and Solactive’s longstanding track record in creating high-quality, yet cost-efficient benchmarks at scale, the partnership yields natural synergies on both ends. Given both sectors’ importance in the transition towards a greener economy, ESG solutions will stand alongside traditional benchmarks and tailor-made indices as the three pillars of Solactive’s and GPR’s future line-up.
Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, comments: “We share a customer-centric and tailored approach to indexing with GPR. Building on this dynamic and bringing aboard GPR’s specialist knowledge in listed real estate and infrastructure will allow us to expand our disruptive approach to new areas of the index eco-system where clients can expect to see solutions carrying Solactive DNA: fast, flexible, and cost-efficient. The Solactive family is very happy to welcome GPR on board and we are looking forward to serving our global client base with the resulting solutions.”
Jeroen Vreeker and Floris van Dorp, from Global Property Research, comment: “GPR continues to address trends that are reshaping investment management, including the growth of passive investing, the incorporation of sustainability factors, and the transition towards customization of benchmarking solutions catered to the needs of investors. Together with Solactive, leveraging its solid position as index provider and strong international distribution capabilities, GPR is convinced that it can grow the business to the next level and become the partner of choice in the field of listed real assets.”