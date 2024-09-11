Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Soiltech Lists On Euronext Expand Oslo

Date 11/09/2024

  • Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 506 million
  • The eighth listing of the year on Euronext Oslo Børs’ markets
  • 35th listing on Euronext in 2024 

Euronext today congratulates Soiltech (ticker: STECH) on its listing on Euronext Expand Oslo. This marks the eighth listing in Oslo this year and the 35th across Euronext. 

Soiltech is a cleantech service provider specialising in the treatment, recycling, and responsible management of contaminated water and industrial waste streams. Its innovative technologies and solutions serve a range of sectors, including energy, aquaculture, municipal services, and other industries. Headquartered in Norway, Soiltech operates globally, with additional offices in the UK and Abu Dhabi. 

At market opening today, the share price was set at NOK 63,8 per share, giving the company a market value of approximately NOK 506 million on its first day of trading. 

Jan Erik Tveteraas, CEO of Soiltech, said: “This is a milestone in Soiltech's history. Soiltech is a technology company supporting the decarbonisation work in the oil and gas industry. We have had steady and profitable growth over the years and the IPO gives us access to capital to continue this growth. We see increased demand of our technologies for waste reduction, waste recycling and reuse, driven by stricter environmental requirements globally." 

Caption: Jan Erik Tveteraas, CEO of Soiltech, rang the bell this morning to celebrate the listing and the first day of trading on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company was welcomed by Øivind Amundsen, CEO of Euronext Oslo Børs. (Photo: Thomas Brun | NTB)

