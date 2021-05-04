SoftSolutions! Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review For nexRates Trading Software Platform - Fixed Income Trading Software And Smart Order Management Capabilities Now Available Via AWS

SoftSolutions!, the high performance multi-market Fixed Income trading technology provider, today announced the availability of the nexRates solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS), validated by a completed AWS Foundational Technical Review for the electronic Trading-as-a-Service platform.
nexRates has been architected to take full advantage of AWS, as well as meeting strict criteria around security, disaster recovery, resilience, and operational excellence. This validation supports trading customers who want to take advantage of the elasticity, scalability, and faster time to market of the cloud-enabled trading SaaS offering. It also allows customers access to multi-markets, multi-feeds, and multi-asset environments with the security and risk controls in place to meet regulatory requirements. SoftSolutions! has delivered Fixed Income trading technology for over two decades, and has recently launched the next generation of its nexRates solution, a fully integrated electronic Trading-as-a-Service platform for secondary markets.
Roberto Cocchi, CEO of SoftSolutions! said: “We are proud to have completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review for nexRates, further demonstrating SoftSolutions! commitment to bringing all the benefits that come with SaaS in the Cloud to the fixed income marketplace.“
nexRates, SoftSolutions! electronic Trading-as-a-Service platform is the new alternative for the Fixed Income market, born from the team’s experience of building proven and powerful end-to-end trading technology. Fixed Income traders can now navigate challenging market conditions and outperform the competition with a modern solution that delivers rich data, insights and intelligence. With nexRates, SoftSolutions! has engineered a platform that provides real-time risk management as well as integrated business intelligence, delivering a new trading experience for customers trading Govies, Credits, and Derivatives who are looking for the flexibility and cost efficiency of trading in the cloud.