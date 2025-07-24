SoftSkillingIt Launches To Empower Global Workforce With Essential Skills For An AI-Driven Future

< New online course launched by Julia Streets, MBE, democratises access to soft skills training, a critical success factor for personal and professional development and organisational growth

SoftSkillingIt to bridge the gap between today’s technological and AI skills demands and the current and future need for complementary, human-centric skills: critical thinking, problem solving, resilience, emotional intelligence, flexibility and agility, curiosity and lifelong learning

We are delighted to launch our groundbreaking new online course, SoftSkillingIt, offering individuals at all career stages a transformative pathway to master the human skills that are increasingly crucial for success in today's rapidly evolving workplace.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and automation continue to revolutionise industries, human-centric professional skills such as leadership, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving are becoming essential for organisational success and competitive advantage. SoftSkillingIt aims to democratise access to soft skills training, a critical success factor for organisational growth and personal and professional development.

Soft Skills in context

The latest World Economic Forum "Future of Jobs Report 2025", published in January 2025, analysed the trends shaping the global labour market. 63% of surveyed employers identify skills gaps as the predominant barrier to transformation across most industries and economies. The report underscores that there is a significant shift in demand towards "soft skills," often referred to as human capabilities, as they are increasingly becoming foundational for organisational success in an AI-driven future.

These findings are backed up by the October 2024 LinkedIn report on ‘Global Talent Trends’, which offers data-driven insights into the changing world of work. The report recognises that business success comes down to who has the best talent, not simply the best technology, making it incumbent upon leaders to unlock and develop human capability in an era of widespread AI work. The report found that 69% of senior executives will prioritise hiring candidates with soft skills, with particular emphasis on transferable skills such as problem-solving, adaptability, and collaboration, skills that spur organisational agility.

There is a clear need for organisations to adapt their recruitment, training, and workforce strategies to bridge this emerging gap, secure competitive talent and equip employees and organisations with the necessary soft skills to succeed. Delivered in the right way, in-person coaching, training and mentoring are highly effective; however, they have historically been reserved for top and rising executive talent. With increased demand for the entire workforce to demonstrate higher proficiency in these areas, companies need more cost-effective and flexible learning solutions.

The SoftSkillingIt online course is spearheaded by Julia Streets MBE, an acclaimed entrepreneur, advisor, speaker, and certified transformational and senior executive leadership coach. As the Founder and CEO of Streets Consulting, Julia and her team advise a wide range of financial services and technology startups, scaleups, global organisations, and industry bodies, all focused on growth and transformation. As a coach, she works with senior and rising executives across the industry to support their personal growth and transformation journeys. She is called upon to speak at and chair many of the world’s leading conferences, drawing not only on her industry experience but also on her skills as a speaker, host, and former sell-out stand-up comedian.

Recognised for her significant contributions to business, Julia was awarded an MBE in HM The King's 2025 Birthday Honours list for Services to Diversity and Inclusion in Entrepreneurship, particularly in the Financial Services and Technology Sectors.

Julia Streets, MBE, CEO of Streets Consulting and Founder of SoftSkillingIt, said:

“I am very excited to launch SoftSkillingIt today. As a professional mentor and coach, I truly believe in the transformative power of lifelong skills development for both individuals and organisations. I have witnessed firsthand that soft skills are, in fact, the backbone of successful leadership and organisational growth. SoftSkillingIt is designed to foster deep self-awareness and lasting personal growth through research-backed tools and practical coaching techniques.

The World Economic Forum report clearly shows that 63% of surveyed employers overwhelmingly identify the emerging skill gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation. With AI handling more routine tasks, the value of the workforce increasingly lies in uniquely human capabilities. Skills previously considered "soft" are now foundational for organisational success and employee growth.

Analytical thinking, leadership and resilience, creative thinking and problem solving, adaptability and flexibility, empathy and active listening are becoming more critical than ever to navigate complex challenges, drive innovation, and ensure successful business transformation in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Beyond world-leading reports, my involvement with global organisations, start-ups, scaleups, but also universities and other academic institutions has compounded why the time is now to produce and launch SoftSkillingIt.

Discussions with entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals across all levels frequently highlighted the widespread lack of soft skills; universities expressed a desire to teach these skills to make students "employer-ready". They all face the same challenge: budget constraints.

My mission is to democratise access to soft skills training courses while also supporting a charity close to my heart. 10% of every course sold will be donated to Street Child, a charity dedicated to providing sustainable education models in the world's toughest places. Every SoftSkillingIt student pays it forward to support someone else’s learning.”

Course Structure

SoftSkillingIt is a transformational online course, structured into five core sessions, supported by workbooks, quizzes, and reflection exercises.

The course is perfect for ambitious professionals eager to grow and succeed, including aspiring leaders ready to enhance communication and influence, seasoned managers looking to elevate leadership, and motivated school leavers and young professionals aiming to boost confidence and accelerate their careers. It is designed for those who embrace learning, welcome feedback, and are committed to practical, lasting development, helping to unlock full potential both professionally and personally.

Participants will learn:

• Critical Thinking & Problem-Solving: Transforming leadership and problem-solving abilities by navigating complex challenges, making informed decisions, identifying root causes, and driving measurable results using methodologies like the’ Five Whys’ and SWOT Analysis.

• Emotional Intelligence (EQ): Understanding emotions and empathy as a key to success, learning to recognise, understand, and manage one's own emotions, and to recognise, understand, and influence the emotions of others. High EQ enhances decision-making, relationships, leadership, stress management, and collaboration.

• Adaptability & Resilience: Confidently navigating career changes and daily life by adjusting to new challenges and recovering quickly from setbacks, crucial for career growth, stronger relationships, and innovative problem-solving.

• Communication Skills: Exploring essential tools and techniques for clear, impactful, and effective communication, building trust, resolving conflicts, and enhancing collaboration through active listening, constructive feedback, and verbal/non-verbal alignment.

• Collaboration & Teamwork: Equipping individuals with vital skills to thrive in any team environment, fostering trust, navigating conflict, and promoting effective team communication in diverse settings, leading to increased productivity and innovation.

SoftSkillingIt offers practical, engaging, and accessible content with real-life examples and interactive exercises, ensuring that the learning is relevant, impactful, and transformational.