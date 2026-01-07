Sodali & Co Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Sodali & Co (the ‘firm’ or ‘Sodali’), the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm, is pleased to announce four appointments to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT) under Chief Executive Officer Andrew Benett. These newly created senior roles will strengthen Sodali’s ability to respond to clients’ evolving needs with an integrated suite of shareholder, sustainability, and strategic communications advisory services delivered on a global scale.

The appointments are as follows:

Brett Clegg has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Brett was previously Chairman of Sodali’s APAC region, based in the firm’s Sydney office. He specializes in advising clients on strategic communications, issues management, and capital markets transactions. Prior to Sodali, Brett spent over two decades in senior executive and editorial roles at some of Australia’s leading news brands, including The Australian Financial Review, The Australian, and The Daily Telegraph.

Aneliya Crawford has joined as Chief Partnerships Officer & Global Head of Shareholder Advisory, based in New York. Most recently, Aneliya served as the Head of Corporate Shareholder Advisory, Americas at UBS. Prior to that as Global Head of Activism and Defense at UBS, she built the shareholder activism and defense practice for the investment bank globally. Prior to UBS, Aneliya was an equity partner in the M&A group at Schulte, Roth & Zabel, co-heading one of the leading shareholder activism groups in private law. She was previously an M&A partner at Olshan Frome Wolosky

Liz Micci has joined as Chief Client Officer & Global Head of Strategic Communications, based in New York. Liz is a proven communications executive with 25 years of experience at leading strategic communications firms. With expertise spanning corporate, crisis, and financial communications, Liz joins from FGS Global, where she held a number of leadership roles, most recently co-leading the firm’s Global Strategy and Reputation Practice and serving on the North America Executive Committee.

Nadia Krivickova has joined as Chief People Officer based in New York and Stamford, CT. Nadia joins Sodali from Forensic Risk Alliance, where she served as Chief People Officer, following nearly 20 years at AlixPartners in New York, where she led Americas People Planning and Operations, Global Strategic Staffing, and other key People roles. Before pivoting her career to HR, Nadia was a consultant in AlixPartners’ Risk Advisory practice, focusing on forensic accounting and corporate investigations.

In addition to Brett, Aneliya, Liz, and Nadia, the following Sodali leaders will sit on the newly formed Executive Leadership Team: