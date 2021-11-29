Sngular To Start Trading On BME Growth On Wednesday 1 December

- It will be the 14th company to join BME Growth this year
- It reached a value of 161.5 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the listing of SNGULAR following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, which is the fourteenth one to list on BME Growth in 2021, is scheduled to start trading next Wednesday, 1 December, at 10 a.m.
The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 3 euros, which is the subscription price set for the company’s capital increase, giving it a valuation of 161.5 million euros.
The company’s trading code will be “SNG”. Its Registered Adviser is Renta 4 Corporate while Renta 4 Banco acts as Liquidity Provider.
SNGULAR’s core business focuses on the design, development, deployment and promotion of technology-based transformation projects and new digital products designed to meet the needs derived from the digitisation of society and the economy. These products are digital solutions accessible to customers as Software As A Service.
The Informative Document on SNGULAR can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.